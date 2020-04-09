Gas Prices Fall at Pump Amid Low Demand Caused by COVID-19

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell bellow $2 a week ago and continued to drop this week as demand for fuel declines because so many Americans are under stay-at-home orders.

AAA of Idaho and Oregon reported the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was at $1.92. AAA said the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia started the downward trend. Then the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) brought prices at the pump even lower because of decreased demand, the lowest since 1993. “Gasoline demand is expected to remain low as the majority of states have stay-at-home orders. This will continue to put downward pressure on pump prices,” said Marie Dodds , public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, in a prepared statement.

A week ago the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Idaho was at $2.34, about 19 cents cheaper than a month ago, according to AAA Idaho.

The cheapest average price for a gallon of gas is in Wisconsin at $1.42 and Oklahoma at $1.47.