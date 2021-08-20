Get Ready to Feast at This Mac & Cheese Cook Off

Mac & cheese lovers, rejoice! Cold Springs Winery in Hammett, ID is where you want to be on Saturday, August 21st for a smokin' pulled pork feed and mac & cheese cook-off.

Pulled pork sandwiches with and balsamic cucumber salads will be served between 4 and 5 pm, along with mac & cheese dishes prepared by mac & cheese cook-off competitors.

Low and slow-smoked pulled pork will be provided Dennis Hansen & C.J. Stevens from Friends of Idaho's Wine. This isn't just an event for mac & cheese lovers though. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy wine and spirits from Cold Springs Winery.

The rules for the mac & cheese cook-off for these interested in attending as competitors are as follows:

1. There is an entry fee of $10.00 to help cover the cost of the prizes.

2. There will be 2 prizes, Mac & Cheese Master from our panel of judges and wine lover's choice, (can't be the same dish).

3. You can prepare your dish either at home or at the winery if you are equipped to do so. There are outlets for crockpots etc.

4. Have your dish prepared and ready to be judged and served by 4 pm.

5. Be creative, bring out your inner chef and have fun!

Prize baskets will be filled with wine, gift certificates, Real Season spice blends, and other goodies!

Anyone who is not participating in the cook off will be $15.00 a plate and of course, you will play an important role that day in helping judge the contest. There will also be live music for all to enjoy. Whether you plan to compete or just eat, be sure to RSVP to Jennifer at 208-570-1601.

