We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.

Idaho American Idol Contestants:

Logan Johnson from Boise was on American Idol in 2019. Logan graduated from Centennial High in 2016 and made it all the way to Hollywood Week on “Idol” after some memorably incredible performances. “I think he’s incredible,” Luke Bryan said, "I’m seeing, like, this Timberlake thing.” Logan has brought hope to a lot of people and continues to have a strong fan base. He is determined not to quit and keeps pumping out music.



Amber Fiedler from Coeur d’Alene had quite a ride on American Idol. She was very pregnant during audition. The redhead was carrying her baby to term and giving her up for adoption. She made it far enough for the Hollywood show, and even had to leave Idol to deliver the baby and come back. She was not able to make the top 20. Although based on the performance she gave in this video I would say she deserved it.



Maddie Zahm from Boise. Maddie was on American Idol in 2018 and as a teenager she brought the house down. Absolutely crushed it and what a heart she has. Maddie didn't come home the idol champion but she jump started a singing career anyway. With a large following Maddie is still singing as much as she can.



Idaho Contestants on The Voice:

Jacob Maxwell from Coeur D'Alene was on The Voice in April of 2019. He comes from three generations of law enforcement and wanted to be a police officer until he picked up the guitar. At 13, he joined the worship team and started singing in church. He was on John Legend’s Team. He made it to the top 24 before being sent home.

EllieMae Millenkamp from Jerome. 21-year old EllieMae grew up on her families ranch in Jerome Idaho. She was on The Voice in the fall of 2019 and was chosen to be on Team Blake. He was the only judge who turned during her audition and later said, "EllieMae snuck in under the radar, but I'm glad I'm the only person who hit the button," Shelton said. "She has the folky kind of sound to her that's kinda having a resurgence right now - with country and Americana - and I think she's gonna be a threat on this show."



Idaho Contestants on America's Got Talent:

The Summerwind Skippers from Boise made it to the semifinals on America's Got Talent back in 2011 for season 6. Summerwind Skippers were eliminated in the Quarterfinals, but they returned for the Wild Card Show. They were later eliminated again in the Semifinals.



We have to mention Boise's own David Rush. He was on American's Got Talent for about 5 minutes. He made it to the audition round and made it to TV. He is a great record setter but this one wasn't enough to advance him on.



Aside from the singing and talent competitions there are of course what seems like hundreds of contest shows out there. While I am only diving into the 3 main ones here I cant rightfully finish this post without mentioning Ben Driebergen from Boise who won a million dollars on Survivor Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers in 2018.



