Golden Eagle Found Shot Near Oakley

Conservation officers say a golden eagle was found shot last week in the Magic Valley and have asked for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the mature golden eagle was found west of Oakley by a citizen who reported it to officers on Feb. 10. Golden and bald eagles, along with other birds, are both federally and state protected animals.

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999 or the Magic Valley Regional office at 208-324-4359. There is a possible reward for those who provide information.