Three Mule Deer Poached in West Idaho, Heads Taken

Three headless mule deer were found near the west Idaho community of Weiser around the Christmas holiday prompting wildlife officials to seek the public's help finding the people responsible for the poaching case.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the poached bucks were found in the Sagebruch Hill area north of Weiser in a pile, all with their heads removed. Citizens Against Poaching has offered a reward for information regarding the case.

Officials say nothing other than the heads of the deer were taken. The officer conducting the investigation said evidence was taken at the scene, but hope someone will come forward with information.