Benefit BBQ and Raffle for Weiser Girl in Bad Accident

One of the best things about local radio is our ability to help where we can in our community. A couple of days ago we received an email from Lissa, the General Manager of Ridley's Family Market in Weiser. At Ridley's in Weiser, they treat each other like family. A week ago one of their own was in a horrible accident.

Their night shift manager Korri, is a sweet 20 year old who also happens to be Lissa's daughters best friend. On March 7th Korri was her usual cheerful self, being helpful and making those around her laugh and smile. She had a full shift at work and right after, got a call from her friend. Korri drove straight from work to help calf cows on her friends farm. They were all up most of the night, finishing up about 4am. On her drive back home to pick her sister up for work, Korri lost control of her car and flipped it.

Korri was partially ejected from her vehicle and rushed to the hospital. She was admitted to the ICU at St. Alphonsus in Boise where she had multiple procedures and was treated for broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, a broken caller bone, and sternum, and a lacerated liver to a stage 5. Korri's liver is only operating at about 15%. On top of everything else, this is making it very hard for her to have any pain management. The first few days she was struggling to breathe. The Doctors were saying it was a miracle that she is still with us. After a full week in the hospital, Korri was released today and able to rest at home. She still has a long road to recovery but a lot of love surrounding her.

Her Ridley's family are doing a large BBQ at the Weiser Ridley's parking lot to raise money to help her with her medical bills. In talking with Lissa, the local community in Weiser and has really come together to help gather some incredible raffle prizes for the BBQ as well. All kinds of different items will be included and raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or 5x for $20. The event on Korri's behalf is on Saturday April 10th starting around noon and going into the early evening. I am excited to join in with Wow Country to help the cause and support the Weiser community.

If you feel compelled to help, we would love to see you at the BBQ on April 10th to enjoy some hotdogs, pulled pork and other goodies along with the impressive selection of raffle prizes. If you are not able to make it in person to the BBQ to Ridley's Family's Market in Weiser and still want to help, the family created a go fund me page. Click here to find out more and donate to her medical bills.