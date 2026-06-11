Screwworm Threat Expands Beyond Cattle to Idaho Dogs and Cats Now
What is the New World Screwworm?
What This Means For Meat Eaters In Idaho and Beyond
Before we get to the answer, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, shared with the Senate why this old menace has reappeared like an old supervillain.
The beef/meat industry has been stressed for quite some time. Low herds, bad medicine, droughts, and other factors have contributed to rising beef prices. Let's not forget gas prices and the consolidation of meat processing has created sticker shock for steak eaters.
Experts believe prices will not spike if the threat is dealt with now. The challenge is whether or not neutured flies can be produced enough to wipe out the screwworms already in America.
What Idaho is Doing To Prevent The Screwworm
The Idaho Capital Sun reports the Idaho State Department of Agriculture is now messing around with this one. They issued a requirement for animals entering the state. A Certificate of Veterinary Inspection must be produced before they're allowed in the state.
A Threat to Dogs and Cats?
The state told the Idaho Capital Sun the threat is real to our beloved four legged furry family members.
“Dogs and cats are just as susceptible to the pest as livestock, but pet owners may be less aware of the importance of thoroughly inspecting their pets for fly larvae that are very small and easy to miss,” said Scott Leibsle, Idaho state veterinarian. “Owners who do decide to travel with their pets to states affected by NWS will be required to get a health certificate, from a veterinarian in that state, within 5 days of their return to Idaho.”
We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.
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