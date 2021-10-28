I may be a bit bias but I think Idaho is the best. With the rapid growth of the state clearly I am not alone. The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?

A website called Area Vibes, has broken down and created a formula based off of what they call a livability score. Using various categories like Crime, Amenities, Cost of Living, User Rating, Education, Employment and Housing. The website is very user friendly and you can change each categories 'score' to the qualities you are most looking for when choosing a city to live in. When all of the categories are set to 'moderate' here is what the categorized list of best and worst places to live.

#1 Ammon, ID - Population: 14,767 - Has a Livability Score of 87/100, which is considered exceptional



#2 Hayden, ID - Population: 13,916 - Has a Livability Score of 86/100, which is considered exceptional



#3 Eagle, ID - Population: 22,711 - Has a Livability Score of 85/100, which is considered exceptional



#4 Garden City, ID - Population: 11,423 - Has a Livability Score of 83/100, which is considered exceptional



#5 Meridian, ID - Population: 88,247 - Has a Livability Score of 82/100, which is considered exceptional



#6 Post Falls, ID - Population: 30,157 - Has a Livability Score of 82/100, which is considered exceptional



#7 Boise, ID - Population: 218,677 - Has a Livability Score of 82/100, which is considered exceptional



#8 Chubbuck, ID - Population: 14,326 - Has a Livability Score of 81/100, which is considered exceptional



#9 Burley, ID - Population: 10,382 - Has a Livability Score of 80/100, which is considered exceptional



#10 Idaho Falls, ID - Population: 58,933 - Has a Livability Score of 80/100, which is considered exceptional



#11 Moscow, ID - Population: 24,855 - Has a Livability Score of 79/100, which is considered exceptional



#12 Coeur D'Alene, ID - Population: 47,842 - Has a Livability Score of 79/100, which is considered exceptional



#13 Rupert, ID Population: 5,702 - Has a Livability Score of 79/100, which is considered exceptional



#14 Rathdrum, ID - Population: 7,357 - Has a Livability Score of 79/100, which is considered exceptional



#15 Lewiston, ID - Population: 32,484 - Has a Livability Score of 78/100, which is considered exceptional



#16 Kuna, ID - Population: 17,015 - Has a Livability Score of 76/100, which is considered exceptional



#17 Weiser, ID - Population: 5,350 - Has a Livability Score of 76/100, which is considered exceptional



#18 Caldwell, ID - Population: 50,288 - Has a Livability Score of 75/100, which is considered exceptional



#19 Middleton, ID - Population: 6,416 - Has a Livability Score of 75/100, which is considered exceptional



#20 Blackfoot, ID - Population: 11,878 - as a Livability Score of 75/100, which is considered excellent



#21 Rexburg, ID - Population: 27,114 - Has a Livability Score of 75/100, which is considered excellent



#22 Jerome, ID - Population: 11,140 - Has a Livability Score of 74/100, which is considered excellent



#23 Pocatello, ID - Population: 54,592 - Has a Livability Score of 74/100, which is considered excellent



#24 Star, ID - Population: 7,255 - Has a Livability Score of 74/100, which is considered excellent



#25 Sandpoint, ID - Population: 7,698 - Has a Livability Score of 74/100, which is considered excellent



#26 Twin Falls, ID - Population: 46,623 - Has a Livability Score of 73/100, which is considered excellent



#27 Nampa, ID - Population: 87,896 - Has a Livability Score of 73/100, which is considered excellent



#28 Mountain Home, ID - Population: 13,823 - Has a Livability Score of 72/100, which is considered excellent



#29 Preston, ID - Population: 5,252 - Has a Livability Score of 72/100, which is considered excellent



#30 Payette, ID - Population: 7,402 - Has a Livability Score of 70/100, which is considered excellent



For Idaho there really is not a bad place to live, even at the bottom of the list Payette still scored a 70 livability score.

Top 10 Most Boring Places in Idaho If you’re hankering for the quiet life… and a sheer lack of things to do, these Idaho places might just be perfect for you. What some may call boring, others go to some of these places in search of tranquility. Take a peek at the 10 most 'Boring' cities in Idaho.

How Rude is Idaho and Our Surrounding States? Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.

How Clean is Idaho and Our Surrounding States We are surrounded by nature and some of the most beautiful scenery available here in the gem state. So how clean is Idaho? Best Life evaluated various 'dirty' factors and ranked states. We also looked at Idaho's surrounding states, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Wyoming. For fun we threw the two dirtiest states in the country in too.

10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan If you are dating an Idahoan or in an Idaho relationship here are a few things you should know. These are based off of my experiences and inspired by Movoto.com