Idahoans woke up this week to find out that an ISIS plot was foiled by the FBI that involved an eighteen-year-old Idahoan who allegedly plotted to shoot up churches and kill the churchgoers. The Department of Justice, in a press release, stated Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was arrested Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene for attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

The FBI says that Mr. Mercurio attempted to provide support and resources to the Islamic State, which is a known terrorist organization. Law enforcement stated they had probable cause to search his residence after Mr. Mercurio told a confidential government source of his alleged plan to kill Idahoans.

He allegedly said he wanted to travel to learn from ISIS; he planned to attack his father with a metal pipe and use his weapons to attack and kill folks attending church throughout the area. The Department of Justice describes his planned attack as using flame-covered weapons, explosives, knives, machetes, a pipe, butane canisters, and firearms.

“The defendant allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and sought to attack people attending churches in Idaho, a truly horrific plan which was detected and thwarted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This investigation demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop those who wish to commit acts of violence on behalf of – or inspired by – foreign terrorist groups.”

You can read all the details from the Department of Justice here.

Idaho is a state not known for attracting radical terrorist elements or sympathizers.

If the suspect is convicted, he could spend twenty years in prison.

