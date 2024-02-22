Is Idaho’s #1 Bucket List Restaurant Worth the Drive from Boise?

As some nicer weather approaches, and as Idahoans gear up for an exciting Spring and Summer, many are starting to contemplate what they're going to put on their 2024 bucket lists.

Boise is notorious for having a lot of amazing food options and restaurants, but what is the number one, highest-rated "bucket list restaurant" in the entire state of Idaho? Cheapism recently compiled a list of top-notch dining experiences in each state, and it turns out Idaho's bucket list restaurant is in Coeur d'Alene!

Beverly's

For those of us in the Boise area, is this bucket list restaurant in Idaho genuinely worth the drive?

If you're looking for some exciting new experiences in 2024 and a chance to break away from your everyday life here in the Treasure Valley, then we say absolutely! Coeur d'Alene is worth the visit, especially in the Summer — just make sure to visit Beverly's while you're there!

Enjoy the panoramic views of Lake Coeur d'Alene, and literally the most extraordinary dining experience Idaho has to offer. Located along the lake's shores, Beverly's introduces you to Northwest cuisine, with amazing seafood options and Snake River Farms beef carpaccio etc. Additionally, the extensive wine list flaunts an impressive 14,000 bottles!

According an excited TripAdvisor reviewer, the "spectacular views of the lake" alone make it a trip worth going on. Most reviewers highly recommend securing a window table and enjoying the cocktails, salads, soups, and amazing entrees.

If you're looking to stick around Boise, keep scrolling for over 50 of the Treasure Valley's BEST restaurants!

