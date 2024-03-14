Making Plans for Next Month? Idaho’s Best City to Visit in April

Idaho winters tend to linger for quite some time, but once the warmth arrives, Idahoans eagerly embrace the outdoors. Exploring new destinations becomes a popular thing to do, especially after enduring a prolonged winter period of staying indoors.

It's no surprise that many of us are itching for some new adventures right now, and maybe you're making some travel plans for April? So, which Idaho city stands out as the perfect destination for an April getaway?

The Points Guy created a worldwide list of The 8 Best Places to Visit in April... and Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene made it on the list!

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Photo by Jason Buscema on Unsplash Photo by Jason Buscema on Unsplash loading...

Considering there are so many destinations worldwide to choose from, earning a place in the top 8 is impressive to say the least — that's just a testament as to how amazing Coeur d'Alene actually is, especially this time of year.

While the list doesn't seem to be ranked in any particular order, it's worth noting that Coeur d'Alene claimed the second spot. This acknowledgment solidifies Idaho as home to one of the premier April destinations in the world.

So, what did The Points Guy have to say about Coeur d’Alene, Idaho?

“Coeur d’Alene is the ideal destination for a mix of outdoor and urban activities. First, the lake town is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Hike or bike alongside the 23-mile-long North Idaho Centennial Trail. Then, gather your family for an action-packed adventure and blast through whitewater on a guided rafting and fishing trip with outfitters like Coeur d’Alene Adventures.”

Keep scrolling to discover where Boise stands in terms of "least stressful places to work" in the United States and check out over 75 captivating photos showcasing just how much Boise has changed over the years, and more.

Top 10 Least Stressful Cities For Workers llc.org put together a list of the least stressful cities for workers. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

76 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Downtown Boise Has Changed Over 10 Years The Google Maps car first visited Boise in 2007. Things have changed A LOT since then! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

What To Do When Friends & Family Come To Visit I asked our listeners on Facebook, "When friends and family come to the Treasure Valley, where's the first place you're excited to take them?" Here are their answers. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews