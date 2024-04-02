“Send a Friend a GOAT” is Baaaack for Idaho and Washington!

In an effort to spread joy and raise funds for children facing life-threatening illnesses, the Wishing Star Foundation has announced the return of its beloved "Send a Friend a Goat" campaign.

The organization, notorious for its commitment to fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children, is accepting orders for live baby goat visits in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas (northern Idaho) from April 22nd to April 26th, 2024. Take a look at the details below!

For $75, community members can arrange for an amazing and cute surprise visit from a cuddly baby goat to a friend or loved one. The adorable four-legged visitors, accompanied by Wishing Star's dedicated Goat Wranglers, promise to bring smiles and snuggles to the recipients who are definitely not expecting it!

"Send a Friend a Goat" is a unique way for people to brighten someone's day while supporting a meaningful cause, and not only does it bring joy to the recipient, but it also generates important funds to help children in the region who are facing unimaginable challenges.

This "Send a Friend a Goat" campaign has captured the hearts of many in the state of Idaho, and aims to create unforgettable moments while making a real difference in the lives of children battling serious illnesses. To learn more about this initiative or to schedule a goat visit, check out the Wishing Star Foundation website or watch the "Send a Friend a Goat" video.

Press Release provided by Wishing Star Foundation.

