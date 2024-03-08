Is Going to Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant Worth the Drive from Boise?

Idaho has a rich history, and that includes some amazing Idaho restaurants that have been around a really long time and are still operational today!

We've covered the most common and most popular chain restaurants in Idaho, like McDonald's or Subway, and some of those have been around for a long time, too — but those are restaurants everyone around the country has access to.

What is the oldest Idaho restaurant that is still operating today?

There's an article from Lovefood that shares the oldest restaurant in each state, and they said, "While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties."

So, who made the list for Idaho?

Hudson’s Hamburgers in Coeur d’Alene

Here's what Lovefood says about Hudson's Hamburgers...

"The food tent that eventually grew into Hudson’s Hamburgers first popped up on a street in Coeur d’Alene in 1907, making it one of Idaho’s oldest surviving restaurants. For five generations, the descendants of original owner Harley M. Hudson have continued to sling delicious no-nonsense hamburgers and other simple meals, like ham and egg sandwiches."

Check out this delicious burger, too!

And they didn't mention it in this particular description, but y'all have also gotta try their chocolate pie! I saw some pictures of their dessert options and I'm tempted to get in my car and make the drive to Coeur d'Alene right now haha!

Keep scrolling for the oldest restaurants in Idaho and 50+ of the highest-rated restaurants in the Treasure Valley and more!

