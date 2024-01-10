Revealing Idaho’s 10 Most Common & Popular Fast-Food Restaurants

And believe it or not, McDonald's isn't number one on the list.

The fast-food scene in Boise and the Treasure Valley has seen some significant growth and surprising shifts, with new restaurants opening all the time; Notably, the new In-N-Out Burger and Slim Chickens in Meridian for example. And these new restaurants are a big deal in the community — Do you remember how the community reacted to the new Arby's in Kuna?

While it's awesome there are new restaurants coming to town so frequently, there aren't very many of those specific chains because they're new and the first ones here. Whereas, there are other fast-food chains (like McDonald's) that have been here forever — but which one of these restaurants has the most open locations?

Check out the list below of the most common fast-food restaurants in Idaho.

Stacker recently shed light on the most popular fast-food chains in Idaho, and we created a list of the top 10 for you down below this article. What surprised us the most is that McDonald's was not number one on the list, as that would probably be most people's guess for the restaurant with the most locations in Idaho.

However, McDonald's has a neighbor, and there's a different chain restaurant that actually has more open locations in Idaho than McDonald's does. Any guesses?

Keep scrolling to discover which fast-food joints are dominating Idaho's fast-food landscape this year, and for a list of the Boise Area's 30 Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 and more.

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise We understand that brands are always evolving! Heck, we've had some positive logo changes over the years ourselves! That doesn't make us miss these nostalgic looks any less! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart