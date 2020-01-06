Hunter Takes Mountain Lion After Dog Killed Near Cascade

A mountain lion was killed by a hunter when the big cat attacked a dog and ate half of it in Cascade during the weekend.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the attack on the shepherd mix happened late Friday evening Jan. 3, several miles south of the town, a neighbor found the remains of the dog early the next morning. Local authorities were called along with Fish and Game with help from a person with hound dogs and an area hunter who had a mountain lion tag.

A mountain lion was found near the area where the dog remains were cashed and hounds quickly scared it into a tree where the hunter killed it. According to Fish and Game, it is not clear if the mountain lion was the same one that attacked and killed another dog on New Year's Eve in the same area.