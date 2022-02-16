Picking a new pet’s name can be hard.

This precious animal is going to be in your family’s life for (hopefully) a very long time, and you want its name to be as special and perfect as this new family member is!

So what’s better than a name that is fun, quirky and unique to where you live?

You heard us right. A name that is uniquely Idahoan.

We’re proud to live in a state that is breathtakingly beautiful and holds so many wonderful charms, so we gathered a list of 15 names that we believe would be perfect for your next fur family member!

Let us know if you have a fur baby with an Idahoan name that we may have missed.

15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby As a fellow dog parent and Idahoan, I can appreciate these clever, cute and local pet names!

