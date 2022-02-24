Meet Newton, Idaho’s Only Tech Sniffing Dog

Newton is the perfect name for this 2 year old black lab police K9. All dogs are special, and all K9 police dogs are certainly very special. Newton however takes it to a whole new level. I had no idea that they even trained dogs to do this. Some Idaho lawmakers who saw Newton in action didn't know that dogs were trained to do this either.



According to KTVB, "Newton is trained to detect triphenylphosphine oxide; it's a chemical used in the manufacturing process for digital storage devices like cell phones, hard drives, USB sticks, and more. Det. Cpl. Freeman confirms Newton's primary function is to assist in search warrant efforts to find digital evidence related to child exploitation and pornography; however, Newton will be used in other major crime investigations that have a digital nexus."

The Idaho State Journal says, "Newton underwent eight months of training at the ESD K-9 Academy at Jordan Detection K-9s in Indiana, and Freeman spent two weeks there training with him when he picked him up. Newton also trained as a service dog and he will be used to comfort children and adults who are victims of crimes. The Rupert police department has not had a K-9 officer in 12 years."

Keep up the great work Newton :)

