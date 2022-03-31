Dogs on Duty in Idaho – See K-9 Pups With Various Jobs
Dogs are beyond special creatures. The right dogs that are properly cared for and trained can be quite impressive. In Idaho we are home to some dogs who are more than a pet, they have a job to do. Meet some of the incredible 'Dogs on Duty' in Idaho that work in various fields to help their human counterparts.
First these cuties who work with the Bureau of Land Management's Idaho division. . .
This next pup Newton is extra special as he is Idaho's only tech detecting dog. According to KTVB, "Newton is trained to detect triphenylphosphine oxide; it's a chemical used in the manufacturing process for digital storage devices like cell phones, hard drives, USB sticks, and more. Det. Cpl. Freeman confirms Newton's primary function is to assist in search warrant efforts to find digital evidence related to child exploitation and pornography; however, Newton will be used in other major crime investigations that have a digital nexus."
Idaho State Police have dogs around the state including:
This is Mako with the Caldwell Police Department
This is Arlo another proud pup member of the Caldwell Police Department
Nearby in Nampa this is Stryker with the Nampa Police Department:
Also with the Nampa Police Department is Huck:
The Boise Police Department has quite a few K-9 dogs on call, they may be cute looking but they are serious about getting the job done.