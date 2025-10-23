America's most popular late-night host is coming to Idaho —not Boise, but Nampa. Fox News Personality Greg Gutfeld will be invading Nampa, Idaho, at the Ford Idaho Center on May 2nd. The comedian will not be coming alone; he's bringing Tom Shillue and a very special mystery guest.

Who is the mystery guest? One can only speculate, since Greg's show has so many folks from all over the media and political worlds. Perhaps Boise's Mike Baker will join him in Nampa?



Who is Greg Gutfeld? Before he was a Fox News Superstar, Mr. Gutfeld was a well-recognized editor for Men's Health Magazine. He wrote for Maxim, Stuff, and Prevention publications. ￼

According to his bio, Mr. Gutfeld keeps himself busy by continuing to write. 'He is the author of ten books, among them, six New York Times Best Sellers, The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to be Right, The Gutfeld Monologues,The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help and his most recent The King of Late Night.

Mr. Gutfeld hosts two shows on the Fox News Channel. Both shows, The Five and Gutfeld, are the highest rated on the network and on cable television.

Although the show isn't until May, tickets are going fast. If you'd like to see one of television's most gifted communicators, click the link here and don't forget to bring your laugh.

