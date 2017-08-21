Beginning this Thursday (8/24) a new delivery service comes to the Boise area, with deliveries from some of your favorite grocery stores delivered to your home in as little as an hour.

Steve Frost, Thinkstock

We've seen a lot of new delivery and pick up services from grocery stores over the past year with Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon, Jet.com just to name a few. However, a new service thinks they can beat the competition by offering grocery delivery in as little as one hour! Isn't technology wonderful?

The company is called instacart and they're a fast-growing retail delivery service whose shoppers hand pick and deliver items from trusted local stores to your home. Instacart will be able to serve over 127,000 households beginning on August 24th.

Boise area residents can now order from their favorite retailers like Whole Foods Market, Petco, Costco, Natural Grocers, and Albertsons.

Instacart will deliver to the Boise/Meridian/Eagle area, including these area codes: 83642, 83646, 83703, 83704, 83705, 83706, 83709, 83713, 83716, 83616 and 83714.

How does Instacart work? Customers go online to www.Instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city/store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window within one hour, within two hours, or up to seven days in advance. It's that easy.

Here’s a bonus for all our listeners….if you are a first time user you can enter the code HIBOISE (expires 10/28) at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first time delivery. You're welcome.

For other FAQs, visit https://www.instacart.com/faq.

Instacart is also bringing income earning opportunities to the area...you know a j-o-b! They have plans to bring on more than 100 new shoppers to meet the demand of all the new customers in the area.