It seems as if there has been a lot of talk surrounding a hands free ordinance banning the use of cell phones and other hand held devices while driving for Boise. Well today it looks like its closer to becoming a reality than ever before. The proposal that is sponsored by Boise City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings was approved to move forward via vote by the rest of the council this past Tuesday. Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Hailey, Ketchum and Sandpoint have already put their own ordinances in place and according to ktvb these are the results:

Since the ordinance went into effect in Meridian on Jan. 1, police have issued 22 warnings and 23 citations.

Pocatello's ban started in December 2018 and since then, police have issued more than 100 warnings and 67 citations.