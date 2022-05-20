Happy Fry-Day! Here Are the Best Fries in the Treasure Valley, Ranked
It’s Friday, and that means it’s also “Fry” day. (Every Friday is “Fry” day, right?)
Well, if you’re like me, you probably eat fast food way more than you care to admit. But you know what … that makes us the world’s best fast-food connoisseurs – at least I’d like to think so. And as a fellow fast-food connoisseur, I’m here to help you answer the age-old question ...
“What restaurant serves the best French fries?”
We’ve all heard the many convincing arguments for popular food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A – and as we all know – none of their fries are exactly alike. Similarly, each local restaurant has unique fries, and we are in Idaho after all, so let’s check em’ out!
Here are the Top 3 Best French Fries Spots in Boise, ranked according to your Yelp comments and reviews.