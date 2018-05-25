Harvey Weinstein has been arrested in New York City on criminal charges resulting from multiple allegations of sexual assault.

As we learned would happen yesterday, the disgraced studio mogul turned himself in to NYPD authorities on Friday morning. Weinstein was processed at a lower Manhattan police station around 7:30 am. According to The New York Times, Weinstein will be charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and first-degree criminal sex act in another case. These two cases stem from incidents with two separate women.

The criminal sex act charge relates to allegations made by actress Lucia Evans, who alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him. Evans revealed her experience in a New Yorker exposé last year. The name of the victim of the rape charges has not been revealed, however Deadline notes those most likely stem from allegations made by Paz de la Huerta, who accused Weinstein of raping her on multiple occasions in 2010 in a Vanity Fair story. The NYPD has been investigating Huerta’s claims since last November.