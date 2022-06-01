Hearts Melt Over Boise Police Officer’s Adorable Encounter

With everything going on in the world these days, it's adorable stories like the one shred by a local motorcycle cop that have our hearts MELTING in Boise, today.

It isn't something that you might expect to hear from a patrol office, but Kyle Wills, of the Boise Police Department, does a really fantastic job of updating social media with what's going on in the streets (literally) of Boise.

As he shared over the weekend--a traffic stop of an elderly man in Boise turned out to be, for him, a valuable life lesson:

There's a lot going on in our world these days and everything is moving so quickly--we really appreciated seeing Officer Wills share this story because it's clear that sometimes, even the sweetest souls get pulled over for speeding, too.

May we all hope to live to see 85 with our loved ones--even if we have to hurry with a pizza in the car.

