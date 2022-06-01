Hearts Melt Over Boise Police Officer&#8217;s Adorable Encounter

Hearts Melt Over Boise Police Officer’s Adorable Encounter

Credit: YouTube / Boise Police

With everything going on in the world these days, it's adorable stories like the one shred by a local motorcycle cop that have our hearts MELTING in Boise, today.

It isn't something that you might expect to hear from a patrol office, but Kyle Wills, of the Boise Police Department, does a really fantastic job of updating social media with what's going on in the streets (literally) of Boise.

As he shared over the weekend--a traffic stop of an elderly man in Boise turned out to be, for him, a valuable life lesson:


 

There's a lot going on in our world these days and everything is moving so quickly--we really appreciated seeing Officer Wills share this story because it's clear that sometimes, even the sweetest souls get pulled over for speeding, too.

May we all hope to live to see 85 with our loved ones--even if we have to hurry with a pizza in the car.

Looking to avoid a speeding ticket for yourself-- we can't guarantee you'll get out of the ticket but we CAN guarantee these are some places in Boise that you will not want to speed at!

These 17 Roads & Intersections are Known Speed Treasure Valley Speed Traps

Driving in the Treasure Valley, no matter how "bad" traffic has gotten over the last several years, really isn't too much of a challenge. Getting from Point A to Point B in our area isn't nearly as difficult as it is in larger or comparable sized cities yet, there's always someone in a hurry. What happens when one is in a hurry? Road Rage? Distracted Driving? Speeding?
Here are the most significant speed traps across the Treasure Valley that you need to be aware of.

Wishing you could drive a litter faster--OR SLOWER? We asked you to tell us which roads need a speed change in the Treasure Valley and here are your answers: 

These 13 Treasure Valley Roads Need a Speed Change

Spend any time driving around the Treasure Valley and odds are you will spot a little bit of road rage. While it's nothing wildly aggressive most times, it seems that with the growth of our city has come a lot of conflicting opinions on HOW to drive on our streets. Roads that were never meant to handle the volume of traffic that they now do have different speed limits-- some that are a little fast, some that are a little slow. We took to our means, Facebook, to ask YOU where the worst roads are at and which speed limits need adjusted. Here is what we found.

 

 

 

Filed Under: newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top