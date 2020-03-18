Homeschooling? Here are 5 tips to make it easier
So, not only are you working from home, but you've also taken on the additional job of teacher for your kiddos. If you're grabbing coffee cup number four and pulling out your hair, we're here to help. Here are five tips from Today to make the #homeschoollife a little easier.
- 1
Check the school's website
The first thing you want to do is to check the school's website. See if their teachers have printed packets, or have created a curriculum that will be provided online through Google Classroom or Zoom.
- 2
Set a schedule
Kids are used to a structured schedule at school. So, make it easy on yourself. Create a schedule and stick to it! Be sure to add in some "recess" time; maybe walk the dogs as a family, or visit one of the Treasure Valleys many parks.
HERE are some fun printouts to place the schedule in whatever space you're using for homeschooling.
- 3
Watch Webinars
Listen, you don't have to do EVERYTHING. You know the saying, "work harder, not smarter." So, check out these webinars that cover every subject matter out there.
- 4
Use the FREE resources
Let me say this again, you're not in this alone! You have so many resources out there that you can use for FREE. So, don't be afraid to use them. If you're wondering where to start, don't panic. THIS RESOURCE has a list of every resource out there, I mean, EVERYTHING.
Scholastic is also offering free lesson plans that are easy to print out and getting starting on A.S.A.P.
- 5
Be kind to yourself
You don't have to be perfect. You're trying to balance your own job, plus taking on one of the hardest professions out there. So, take it easy on yourself and your kiddo. This is new territory for all of us. It's constantly changing and new info is updating by the minute.
Give yourself a break when you need it and adjust things accordingly. You got this!