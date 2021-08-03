Maybe this is just me being me and growing up in a humble home but when I think of a million dollar home, I think of a mansion. I think of the kind of homes you see in the movies or the kind MTV would feature on the show Cribs. Most recently the Millionaire Mansions and What Do You Do For A Living segments on Snap Chat have featured some crazy million dollar homes but they always seem to be in California, Florida or New York so when I think of million dollar homes I typically don't think of Boise or Ada County.

Well... I couldn't be more wrong as a matter of fact I'm completely shocked at how many million dollar homes have been sold this year in Ada County. In order to put this into perspective let's go back to 2016. According to info from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service that year 38 homes sold for $1 million or more. For comparisons sake in 2016, the median price of a single-family home in Ada County was just under $245,00. Fast forward to June of 2021, and that same home was now worth $525,000.

Here are some more fun facts from the MLS. In 2017 the number of million dollar homes sold jumped to 53 then 95 in 2018 and 156 in 2019. The year 2020 was a game changer with a shocking 314 million dollar homes sold in Ada County. 2021 came in hot and to date buyers have made deals on 362 million dollar homes and we're only halfway through the year. Who are we and what has Ada county turned into? By the way if you're in the market for a million dollar home you better scoop one up quickly because there are only about 70 listings on the market at the moment according to the MLS.

