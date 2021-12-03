How To Help Boise Children And Seniors This Holiday Season

There are multiple ways you can give back this holiday season and ever since becoming a father to my daughters, this time of year is always a soft spot for me. Anyway you can give back to others this holiday season is always a plus but I had to share this particular cause as it really struck a chord with me.

Credit: Choreograph | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Soroptimist International of Boise is a non-profit organization that advocates for foster children and gender equality for women. We’re not just talking kids either, but also the elderly! As we’re all wrapped up in the stresses of holiday shopping and attending holiday parties, it can be easy to forget that there are so many individuals out there who don’t have anyone thinking about them.

Now the best thing about living in 2021 (even if it has been a crazy year) is the technology and there’s an incredible way that you can still impact those less fortunate while doing it all from your smartphone. The items range from simple toys for foster children all the way to clothes for our beloved seniors and the instructions for donating can be found here.

The best part about it all? You know EXACTLY where your donation is going in terms of providing clothes or toys for these little girls and elderly women. Again, these kids aren’t asking for the newest video game console or even the latest iPhone. These are simple requests that can also serve as a reminder to appreciate the little things this holiday season. There are only a few days left to donate and you can help impact others in a big way.

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss This Year From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!

Christmas Tree Farms in Boise, Idaho Christmas Tree Farms in Boise, Idaho (Top Picks)