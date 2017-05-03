As far as romantic gestures go, this one is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

A man woke up his wife on her birthday by getting a string orchestra to serenade her with the theme to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The man in question was rapper Logic, who just gave a lesson to all men in how to woo your better half, even after you've swapped I dos.

His wife was totally into it.

Some women swoon over candy, some over flowers, but this is one cool lady, showing her love for the wildly popular HBO show while her hubby shows his love for her.

Hope you're taking notes, men.