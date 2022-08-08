Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom

A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the West Ada School District would discuss what should be displayed in their classrooms. The published report says that educators will be able to display the American Flag, the Idaho Flag, and any banners related to student achievement.

West Ada is Idaho's largest school district and has had a challenging last few years as board members and others in leadership resigned. Parents have organized to ensure that their children are being taught the values that reflect the West Ada community.

The board is making the right move directing their educators to focus on the core goals of schools which is to educate children, not indoctrinate them.

Idaho's Best Public High Schools Idaho's top twenty-five high schools ranked from 25-1.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.