Idaho Among Nation’s Best at Avoiding This Online Activity

We live in an age where scamming money off of people, unfortunately, has become all too common and far too easy to do. All it takes is for the right appearance on an email or just the right story over the phone and next thing you know, someone has been scammed out of their hard earned money. Often times, these scams are targeted at travelers, students, or the elderly-- folks who are not expecting this at all.

A recent study shared online shows that during the holiday season, online scams surge-- and this just makes sense. Now more than ever, Idahoans are online shopping for gifts, digging for deals, and entering contests. Be careful with that private information, Idaho!

In a study released by SocialCatfish.com, Idaho is actually doing quite well on avoiding online scams. Are we just great shoppers here in Idaho?

The Federal Trade Commission better known as the FTC keeps track of complaints that come in from consumers when it comes to online shopping scams. Can you guess where Idaho ranks?

In first place is the State of California-- with well over 6,000 online shopping scam complaints. The usual suspects seem to follow: New York with well over 3,000 complaints, Texas with over 3,000 complaints, and Florida with over 3,000 complaints.

The Great State of Idaho? We're ranking 41st (which is a first--but we're glad to not be topping this list) with a total of 247 FTC complaints on online shopping scams.

