Idaho And Oregon Communities React To Police Officer’s Murder

It will be a Saturday night that everyone in law enforcement and the community will remember for the rest of their lives. A routine traffic stop turned deadly as police say 36-year-old Rene Castro shot and killed Nyssa Police Officer Joeseph Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a reserve officer and a father who tirelessly served his community. He died doing his job, protecting others. The suspect is now in custody, awaiting a court hearing.

Officer Johnson was also an Oregon Department of Corrections employee assigned to Snake River Correctional Institution.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek expressed her sorrow in a written statement to the public: "This is an absolute tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson's family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well," Governor Tina Kotek said. "Officer Johnson's service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten." Officer Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

Governor Kotek has ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 17 in honor and remembrance of Officer Johnson's sacrifice.

How You Can Help Officer Johnson's Family

The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family. More information about how you can help here.

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou took to Facebook:

"I do not have the words to describe a loss of this magnitude; the loss of one of Nyssa’s finest, dedicated and most humble servants, Reserve Corporal Joseph Johnson. His mission was his creed: Honor, Integrity and Service. His murder has sent a shockwave through our loving community as we all feel the gravity of his loss. However, even with his loss, his true character has brought us all together in support of one another and that is the true Reserve Cpl. Johnson and what he did for his family, our community and us.

We are deeply humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support from our wonderful and caring community and we cannot thank you all enough. Your support brings promise and hope to your officers who have been towing the line tirelessly for the past few months. Thank you and we love you all.

Reserve Corporal Joe Johnson, you will be forever missed brother, but you will not be forgotten. We have it from here."

Rest In Peace Brother, EOW 04/15/23

Idaho Law Enforcement Community Reacts To Officer Johnson's Murder

