Idaho Bodybuilder Needs Your Support To Help Others

Joe Daily is a man of action; whether in the gym or on the race track, he's always working to improve our area. Mr. Daily is a professional bodybuilder, racecar driver, and business owner, but more importantly, he's a husband and a father.

The Meridian gym owner is currently competing in one of the essential contests in his life; although it's not about him hitting a double bicep shot on stage, it's about helping others. If he wins this national contest, he plans to use it to help others, not himself.

The international contest is called Mr. Health and Fitness, and Mr. Daily is currently in third place, and he needs your votes. You can vote for him here. The winner will be featured in the iconic Muscle and Fitness Magazine and win $20,000. However, Joe Daily has a special plan for his winnings.

"If I win, I will give over half of the winnings to So Good Inc., a local nonprofit that works with veterans, teachers, and first responders. The contest is 3 phases, and voting starts over each section."

Folks can also buy votes to help Joe in the contest while the money goes to aid Wounded Warriors.

Unlike many people in the fitness/bodybuilding/wellness community, Joe was drawn to the lifestyle when he decided to get himself back into shape.

"I never started to be a bodybuilder, but getting healthy and losing unwanted body fat inspired me to push my limits to see what I was capable of."

His success led him away from law enforcement to a career helping others conquer their health challenges.

"I've had men and women come to me with the same issues. Workouts are too long because they aren't sure what to do, they expect immediate results, or they can get onto equipment because it's tied up with "social media influencers" or just plain too busy. "

"That's why I created my gym Iron Body Fitness located in Meridian. Simple g m that is open and complimentary to everyone, no matter if you're a beginner or veteran. Personal training is available and affordable. We are a 24-hour gym."

Please take a moment or several and help Joe Daily continue his commitment to helping others in our great community.

