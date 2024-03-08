Idaho Braces For Massive Democrat Senator’s Visit

John Fetterman is one of the most talked-about senators in the country. The Pennsylvania senator is not your typical elected public servant. Mr. Fetterman doesn't wear suits to his senate office but hoodies and jeans, something you'd see on a construction site.

Who is John Fetterman?

John Fetterman Through the Years Why he's coming to Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Republicans attacked Mr. Fetterman for being out of touch with reality and being a liberal. The senator suffered a stroke and couldn't speak but still managed to beat Republican Dr. Oz during the general election.

Although Mr. Fetterman is a proud Democrat, he's making headlines that have endeared him to Republicans and caused some Democrats to speak out against his appearance this weekend in Boise.

The Idaho Democratic Party invited Mr. Fetterman to speak at their 30th Annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala. Idaho's Young Democrats expressed their disapproval on social and legacy media. They were angry that the senator is one of the most significant supporters of Israel, which is fighting for its survival against Hamas.

You can see Senator Fetterman fighting for freedom as Pro-Hamas protestors surrounded his home.

Did the senator's event sellout despite the Young Idaho Democrats snipping at his take on Israel. As of Friday morning, general admissions tickets are still available, however all the VIP packages are sold out. Here's a link if you'd like to see Senator Fetterman Saturday night in Boise.

Idaho's other top Democrats are scheduled to be at the event including: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Idaho House of Representatives Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, Idaho and Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller