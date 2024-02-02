US Senator John Fetterman will visit Idaho next month to inspire the Idaho Democratic Party. The Pennsylvania Democrat is a national figure known for his populist message and nontraditional work attire.

Senator Fetterman is a staunch defender of Israel, recently waving an Israel flag from the roof of his home while being surrounded by pro-Palestinian protesters.

The senator shared why he's traveling thousands of miles to speak in Idaho.

"I ran on a slogan of 'every county, every vote' because I think it's important for Democrats to go everywhere and talk to everyone," said Sen. John Fetterman. "We need to be making our case to voters in every part of the state and every part of the county – that's how Democrats can still win in rural areas. That doesn't mean we're going to turn a state like Idaho blue, but politics is about addition, not subtraction – and margins matter. I'm honored to have the opportunity to talk to Idaho Democrats about what's at stake in 2024."

Democrats and other politicos who want to see Senator Fetterman speak at the Frank and Bethine Church Gala can obtain tickets for his March 9th appearance at this link.

Boise Democratic Mayor Lauren McLean will be in attendance. We do not know if she or Idaho House of Representatives Minority Leader Ilana Rubel or Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea will be the warm-up acts.

Senator Fetterman's appearance isn't without controversy, as several members of the Young Democrats have voiced their disapproval of his visit to Boise.

John Fetterman Through the Years Why he's coming to Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

KTVB reports over 80 young Democrats have sent and signed a letter protesting the senator's appearance.

The young liberals are mad that Senator Fetterman backs Israel in their fight for survival. No word on whether or not the senator will be replaced by US California Representative Democrat Nancy Pelosi from California. We'll update you on this story as it develops.

