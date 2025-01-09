Idaho Firefighters Deploy to Fight California Fires [photos]

As the nation watches the state of California burn, Idaho is sending help to the once Golden State. The California fires continue to burn, destroying property and people and sending thousands, if not millions, fleeing for their lives.

It's a challenge to believe that in 2025, we cannot control fires causing so much harm to people and property. The situation is so dire that firefighters can't find water to fight the fires. Media reports have documented water hydrants not working, so the brave firefighters have to watch buildings and homes burn to the ground literally.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested help from the federal government and any states that can send firefighters. (How can fires be fought without water?)

The Gem State has answered California's call for help. According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, Idaho is sending 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines to help those in need.

The two groups have coordinated their resources to help those in need and save as many structures as possible. The effort is uniting firefighters from Kootenai County, Idaho, Emmett.

"Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual aid," said IFCA President Kirk Carpenter. "Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in harm's way."

"The Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been invaluable in ensuring that states can rely on each other during crises," said IOEM Director Brad Richy. "After receiving support during our own wildfire seasons, Idaho is proud to return the favor by providing resources and personnel to help protect California's communities."

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

