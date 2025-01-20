The world continues to watch the devastating impact of the California Fires. Every day, a famous person seems to be filming the remnants of their once multimillion-dollar home. ￼

The networks continue to show areas that resemble war zones rather than once prosperous neighborhoods. Let's remember that for every Hollywood Celebrity who lost their home, there are our teachers, retirees, and others who are now homeless.

Instead of taking the blame, California's incompetent governor and mayor, Newsom, and Bass, continue looking for federal government handouts. Idaho and other Western States have sent firefighters to help save lives, pets, and property. The state is overwhelmed by what some have called a preventable fire.

Hotels, motels, trailer parks, and other temporary shelters have seen massive interest, which has led to price inflation. You can read the details in the Wall Street Journal. Some Californians can afford a new home with cash while their current one is in ashes. Some folks have resorted to knocking on doors for those who still have homes, offering them mega cash for their homes.

The reality is that there are only so many homes in California. The limit on homes, never mind affordable, means more and more Californians will be moving to Idaho. The first wave will be those with immediate cash, while the insurance company determines how much money to pay.

The second wave will be those who have finally had enough of California's failed environmental, crime, and immigration policies. They will use their insurance claim money to build to order or an occupied home in the Gem State.

The influx of new California money will elevate an already unaffordable Gem State housing market. The Biden Era interest rates will not help middle-class Idahoans or those looking for their first home.

The Treasure Valley, Idaho's most populous and popular region, will see an increasing number of California license plates. Property taxes will continue to rise to support the additional strain on already-taxed education, medical, and traffic infrastructure.

Let's hope Idaho leaders are more prepared than those in California.

