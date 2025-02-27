How To Solve Idaho’s Massive Affordable Housing Crisis

Regardless of where one lives, we all need a home. Homes come in many different shapes, sizes, and forms. Some people live in a house, apartment, condominium, or other shelter. A few folks in the Boise area creatively live in cars, buses, or other vehicles.

Idaho continues to struggle through a massive housing crisis. Hardworking Idahoans with good jobs don't have enough resources to buy homes, especially due to the rise in interest rates. The Idaho housing market, led by the Boise area, is one of the most overvalued in the country.

An overvalued housing market means a home valued at $250,000 is selling for over $500,000. Throw in interest rates of around seven percent, and few people making a decent living can afford the monthly mortgage payment.

The Idaho Legislature continues to pass laws in their current session. Politicians speak of the lack of affordable housing but are helpless to end it. Developers build homes for those who can afford it. Idaho has become a state of haves and have-nots.

The Boise mayor claims to advocate for affordable housing, but her administration was recently embarrassed by a decision by the State Supreme Court regarding the Interfaith Sanctuary.





Experts say a commission to find a solution would be a great start. Building developers invest a percentage of their projects in low-income housing, but those efforts are not enough. Many Idahoans fear their children and grandchildren will not live an everyday or middle-class life complete with a home.

Idahoans have prided themselves on taking care of one another. Will the state step up or say goodbye to our traditional Gem State home?

