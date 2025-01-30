6 Porch Lights To Look Out For In Idaho

Last month, neighborhoods across our state and country were decorated with massive amounts of Christmas lights. Some neighborhoods are so well known for their creatively lit homes that they attract hundreds of visitors throughout the Christmas season. Christmas lights are so popular ABC Television aired a weekly show highlighting homes and their Christmas displays. ￼

The Christmas season is over, and even the famous Caldwell Christmas light displays have departed until next year. It is a slightly depressing sight not to see homes proudly displaying illuminated displays.

Most homes traditionally don't get very creative regarding outside lighting. White lights are usually the norm, and let's face it, we want to be seen and be able to see at night.

However, some folks have decided to send a message with their outside lights. Years ago, when police were under fire, many folks bought blue lights to show their support for law enforcement.

Is there any other meaning to a specific color of lighting used outside a home? For example, what other messages do different colored lights present to those driving by?

Do certain lights mean one should be more or less respectful of a home or the surrounding area? It's hard to believe that porch lighting has become a very popular way of showing support for a cause, people, or an organization.

With your questions in mind, we've researched and compiled a list of the six most popular porch light colors in the Gem State.

6 Porch Light Colors to Watch Out for in Idaho There are several different colors you may see in someone's porch light, but what do those colors mean? Gallery Credit: Lisha B

