In the old days, house decorations were very, very boring. Homeowners rarely thought of using their homes to make community or political statements. Today, everything from phones to cars to even porch lights is used to create support or dissent statements. ￼

Porch lights? Yes, as we reported here, porch lights are the newest effective way of showing your support for a specific cause. It may be a little bit of a challenge, but the next time you're driving through another neighborhood, look at the porch lights of various homes.

On a recent trip through my neighborhood, I noticed green, red, blue, and other colors illuminating Idaho homes. After researching, I figured out homeowners were sending messages by keeping their lights on at night with different colors.

Idaho is a state that values law enforcement. The Gem State is one of the few in the Union continuing to ban legal marijuana or gambling. The state is so popular with law enforcement that it's become a destination for retired police and their families. Have you noticed how many retired police officers have moved to Idaho?

A simple gesture can send the most powerful message to those who support us: Idaho law enforcement officers and their families. Could you imagine if everyone in Idaho switched their porch lights to blue in support of law enforcement? They see us at the worst and give us their very best, so why not support the blue by showing them how much you care?

It won't cost much, but your gesture is priceless. Let's make it happen, Idaho.

Spot a Colored Porch Light? Here's What It Means If you have ever seen a colored porch light and wondered what in the world it meant, we've got the answer. There are many reasons someone might install a colored light bulb on their porch, and when you learn why, you might find yourself ready to switch yours out too. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker