You Can’t Smell It, You Can’t See It — But It’s in Your Idaho Home

Regardless of where you live in Idaho, the weather is excellent, and people are overly friendly. The state is so popular there is a massive housing crisis. The once-remote state is a hotbed for Americans seeking a family-friendly environment.

When buying a home, one goes through the usual procedures, such as a home inspection. Most realtors suggest buyers purchase a home warranty policy to protect them from unforeseen issues, like a major appliance failing.

However, one dangerous gas can cause health issues, such as lung cancer. The gas is odorless, colorless, and present everywhere. According to the Centers for Disease Control, this gas has no safe levels. ￼

The gas is called Radon and comes from the rocks and soil our Idaho homes are built on. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says that two out of every five Idaho homes have Radon levels.

Should you have your home tested for Radon? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the answer is yes. If you're buying a new home, the agency recommends asking if it is Radon-resistant.

Where do you find a professional to help you determine whether or not you have unhealthy levels of Radon in your home? Here is the link to a list of folks who can help you immediately.

If you are in the market for a new home, the EPA, CDC and the United States Surgeon General recommend that you have a home Radon test before you purchase it. Here is another safety guide to help you navigate this course.

How do you determine what is dangerous radon level in your home? The CDC shares this important point: The EPA also recommends taking action to reduce Radon if your home radon level is between 2 pCi/L and 4 pCi/L.

The Idaho Statesman covered this story first.

