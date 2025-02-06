It won't be long before the real estate home-selling season begins in Idaho. Some experts tell us the season never ends in the state's red-hot region: the Treasure Valley. ￼

Interest rates and Joe Biden's economy have cooled off the once-inferno-like Boise area housing market. Will home prices continue decreasing, or should you consider buying right now to avoid another massive price hike?

Our expert, Nick, from Reventure Consulting, has commented on our housing market. We'll share his thoughts with you soon. However, he did provide that a new starter home in Boise, 1600 square feet, is priced at 550,000. A half-million dollars is not considered a bargain in any housing market.

President Donald Trump replaced President Joe Biden. Does the new administration mean home prices will fall? Biden's team saw interest rates skyrocket. Will Trump bring them back to a more affordable rate?

Nick examined the buying and selling trends throughout the state over the last few years and concluded that home prices will continue to drop in eastern Idaho. "Ada County will continue to be a stable market due to price cuts and available inventory."

Other parts of the state have a negative forecast. He says the state's price will be stable to slightly declining in 2025.

A few factors could reignite the Boise area housing market. If the Federal Reserve cuts the interest rate, buyers will once again look to buy their ideal Idaho home. If the folks from California are tired of fighting crime and fires, then the California-Idaho pipeline will continue.

