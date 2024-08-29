The Shocking Reason Why Families Are Leaving Idaho

Just when we thought the days of dirty air were over, the Treasure Valley got hit with another batch of unclean air from another fire. Summer is officially over as Idahoans prepare for the last holiday weekend for quite some time. Most Idahoans are on the road or will be on the road to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. ￼

Some folks have left the Gem State only a few years after they moved here. The challenge for these Idahoans is they may have bought their homes at the height of the housing market and, unfortunately, cannot break even since the market has cooled off considerably.

Why would anyone leave Idaho? Some folks have no choice but to leave. The Gem State job market has grown dramatically due to the pandemic. Folks from California, Texas, and other faraway places moved to Idaho without losing their jobs due to a new form of employment: remote work.

The resort town of Tamarak was an afterthought, a ghost town, and a failed financial experiment. The area is now thriving thanks to the thousands of remote workers who've moved to enjoy world-class skiing and resort living.

However, the thriving Idaho-friendly industry of remote workers is ending. Employers who allow workers to work from anywhere as long as their work is done are rethinking their employment requirements.

Idaho remote workers must choose between living in their beloved new state and their livelihood.

If workers are forced to leave the state as we noted earlier, they could lose a significant amount of money selling their home in Idaho, moving to another state and buying a new home.

