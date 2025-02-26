Idaho Says Goodbye to Remote Jobs

At one time, working from home was considered a fantasy most Idahoans couldn't comprehend. Americans were taught to go to work with their lunch pale, work eight to ten hours a day, and go home. The office water cooler and the commute were necessary evils of American life until the 2020 pandemic.

Health restrictions dictated limited or no public interaction. Workplaces were shut down or reduced to essential staff. Industries like hotels and restaurants did their best to stay alive—restaurants adjusted by going to takeout only. A majority of food outlets went out of business.

How did business continue in America and Idaho without a workplace? Thanks to technology, homes have been transformed into office spaces rivaling corporate headquarters. The commercial real estate industry was on the verge of extinction.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Idaho's once troubled resort, Tamarak, finally lived up to its promise and potential, attracting thousands of out-of-state residents flocking to Idaho seeking refuge from government overreach.

Californians and others moved to Idaho, keeping their high-paying jobs while enjoying more freedom. Now, like in the old movies, when they call the diplomats home, remote workers face the ultimate: return to work or get the boot! Remember, most workers have lived in Idaho for at least four or five years.

How to Generate Contractor Leads: Top 36 Contractor Marketing Ideas to Get More Contractor Jobs Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

MSN shared the concerns of employers regarding the future of workers.

'Some companies are also facing managerial problems. Leaders often struggle with ensuring accountability, measuring performance, and providing mentorship. Without face-to-face interactions, new hires can take longer to integrate into the company, and some employees struggle without hands-on guidance.'

Employers face challenges of productivity and accountability. Unless a remote worker is on a webcam, how can anyone know what they're doing? While some remote workers are more productive at home, others use the time away to enjoy the day on the company's time.

How to Generate Plumbing Leads: Top 36 Plumbing Marketing Ideas to Get More Plumbing Jobs Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Remote work has become so dominant that some employees have never been to the office or met their boss or coworkers. Employees speak of anxiety over returning to the workplace.

President Trump and other government officials have banned tele or remote work. The private sector is following their example. The big question for remote-working Idahoans is: Will they stay or go?

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

Remote Jobs in Boise Hiring Now Gallery Credit: Hannah Shippen, Townsquare Media