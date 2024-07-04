Idaho Fireworks Safety: Protecting Pets During Celebrations

Fireworks are a lot of fun if you can handle them safely. However, every year, tragedy happens when people don't know how to use them effectively. People end up getting hurt when fireworks go off in their hands. Sometimes, folks get hurt when the loud noises hurt their ears. ￼

Several cities and neighborhoods will start celebrating between now and Monday. Thousands, if not millions, of dollars are spent entertaining Americans all over the country.

However, fireworks can be a nightmare for our four-legged friends. Animals, especially pets, are terrified of the loud, scary sounds that fireworks produce. The cost of lost pets during this time, both financially and emotionally, is staggering. Animal control officers and shelters are overwhelmed every year. Pet owners who don't keep their pets safe indoors risk losing their beloved animals.

group of five dogs sitting in front of a white background

Animal trainers and pet lovers emphasize the need to keep animals in a quiet, safe, and secure environment during fireworks. They strongly advise staying home, if possible, to ensure the safety and comfort of our furry friends.

It's a small price to pay to avoid the stress of possibly losing your beloved dog, cat, goat, horse, or any other animal that's a part of your family.

This week and the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve are the worst for losing pets due to load and excessive fireworks. We're sharing with you some tips that we've acquired from experts to help you protect and keep your favorite four-legged furry family safe and happily with you at home.

10 Things to Do for Your Dog if They're Scared By Fireworks My two big German Shepherds just hated the Fourth of July. My girl Bella used to run into the bathroom, push the shower curtain aside, and lay down in the tub. My sweet guy Zeus who weighed about 100 pounds would try to get in my lap every time I sat down, or would try to hide in the space between the toilet and the tub!

The dog who likes fireworks probably is a good hunting dog too. But, not mine, and not a lot of other dogs on the Fourth of July. But there are things you can do to help your furry kid get through fireworks season without going totally insane.

