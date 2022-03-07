Idaho Gas Prices Surge To Historic Highs!

Gas prices in Idaho and across America are rising at historic rates. Several folks have complained about a twenty-cent overnight jump in gas prices over the weekend. Gasbuddy.com says we are now at the highest price for gasoline in the country's history. The national average is now $4.10 a gallon, the last time it was four dollars a gallon was 2008.

From Gasbuddy: 'In addition to setting a new all-time high, the national average is seeing its largest ever 7 day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon, eclipsing the 49.0 cent weekly rise after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Many gas price records have been broken due to Russia's war on Ukraine, which has pushed Western countries to impose severe sanctions on Russia, curbing Russian exports of crude oil to the global market.'

The Most Dangerous Jobs in America There are a lot of jobs from coast to coast that could be classified among the most dangerous in the nation. Many of which happen to be right here in the State of Idaho. One dangerous job posting has the internet running for the hill--or, city limits would be more like it. Before we get to that, here are some jobs only available for the most brave.