Idaho Honors WWII Heroes on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Eighty-one years ago today, Idaho and the nation awoke to the news that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor. It was the end of the innocence of the United States as our country declared war on Japan. The Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler declared war on America. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt returned the declaration. More than 3,500 Americans were killed or wounded on December 7, 1941.

Our country engaged in a concept that hasn't been replicated called 'total war.' Total war is where a country's resources are used to win the war. America liberated the world from the evil Nazi and Japanese regimes. In addition to liberating Europe and Asia, our country rebuilt both continents. Unlike other empires, the United States did not demand tribute or subject the Germans or the Japanese.

President Biden Declares December 7th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The White House issued a proclamation from President Biden declaring today National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2022, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage shown by our brave service members that day and remember their sacrifices. I ask us all to give sincere thanks and appreciation to the survivors of that unthinkable day. I urge all Federal agencies, interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff on December 7, 2022, in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.

Idaho Remembers Pearl Harbor

Eleven Idahoans died on the Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack. You can honor their memories and read their names here. Pocatello will hold a ceremony today to remember the fallen. You can read about it here. (Editors note, we conducted several searches but could not find any ceremonies being held within the Treasure Valley today.)

How To Remember Pearl Harbor Heroes in Idaho

Although, we haven't seen any official activities, public service is one of the most generous ways to honor our heroes. The Idaho State Veteran's Home is always looking for volunteers to spend time with Idaho's Veterans. You can find out how to volunteer here and here.





Don't forget Nampa's Warhawk Museum where you can see many of the World War II planes that fought the Axis Powers.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos

Here's How You Can Thank AN Idaho Veteran For Their Service Everyday is Veteran's Day in Idaho.