Idaho Patriotically Prepares To Honor Nampa Warhawks This Weekend

The annual Warbird Roundup will take place this weekend in Nampa at the Warhawk Museum. This year's event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War Two. The raid sent a message to Japan following their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that America would never surrender its freedom. The roundup will be celebrating its twentieth year of honoring American heroes.

The Warbird Roundup is on August 27th and 28th. The public is invited as gates open at 8:30 am. You can catch all the flying of vintage war aircraft from 9 am-2 pm. Planes that liberated the world will be flying proudly over Nampa. Pilots will be available for meet and greet and many activities for the kids.

Here's a look at last year's collection of inspiring aircraft.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos

The guest speaker will be Jonna Doolittle Hoppes—USAF General Jimmy Doolittle’s granddaughter. She will be speaking about the accomplishments of her grandfather. Tickets for adults are $30 and seniors pay $28. The good news is that children fourteen and under are free.

You can find out more information about this year's event by clicking the link here.

