It won’t be long till folks will pack away their lawn chairs as another iconic Boise Music Festival comes to an end. However, Idaho Patriots will quickly adjust to celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4th.

Throughout the history of our great state, there have been good fireworks shows, great fireworks shows, but only one that has captivated the Western United States.

That show is in Idaho, but not Boise, Meridian, or anywhere near the Treasure Valley. This Idaho fireworks show was honored by USA Today as the runner-up for the best fireworks show in America in 2023.

Your Complete Treasure Valley Fireworks Guide A list of the Big Bangs! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Folks travel from all over the West to Idaho Falls for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 33rd Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration—the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River—will dazzle spectators with a high-flying, ground-shaking, adrenaline-filled fireworks display.

That’s right, a private company, not a city or state, produces one of the largest fireworks shows in America.

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration capped a day of fun and patriotism. Here’s how the day breaks down, followed by the big one.

The day begins with a parade, helicopter rides, a river fest, vendor booths, and then the big show begins after 10pm. How big?

It will average more than 610 fireworks per minute, or more than 10 fireworks every second.

“For the last 33 years, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has given families a way to gather, celebrate America and remember the price that has been paid for our freedom,” said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. “As America celebrates 250 years of independence, we want this year’s show to be the most powerful tribute we have ever produced.”

Want more information? Here's the link to find out how you can enjoy celebrating our nation's freedom with 200,000 of your favorite Idahoans.

Everything You Need To Know Before BMF 2026 These are some of the most frequently asked questions we get about Boise Music Festival! If your question doesn't get answered, drop a comment on our social media pages and we'll help you out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart