Hopefully, you, your family, and friends will never have to deal with the Idaho Corrections System. The Idaho Department of Corrections has been in the news due to the recent trials and convictions of Chad Daybell, Lori Daybell, and Brian Kohberger. These high-profile convicts get all the attention, but Idaho's prison system has had a controversial past.

The state doesn't have enough room for all its prisoners, so many are sent to other states like Colorado and Texas. Allegations of abuse and injuries are reported with an uncomfortable frequency.

Years ago, the state was embarrassed by the 'fight club' scandal where inmates fought each other while the guards picked sides. The corrections officers are underpaid, and many are fleeing to Oregon for higher pay. These officers face dangerous working conditions daily.

A new explosive report has rocked the state's corrections system back into the spotlight, and it's not good.

Investigate West reports a pattern of sexual abuse of female inmates by male guards. The publication details the number of sexual assaults reported in the past ten years, 37, as well as going back further.

A representative from the Idaho Department of Corrections denied that there is a problem with letting guards prey on female inmates. Investigate West says it will release a series of stories profiling this issue.

Ada County Jail, Ada County Jail Bond KEVIN MILLEER KIDO TALK RADIO loading...

Idaho's justice system deserves greater attention from all three branches of government. The state needs to take a serious look at how to improve the penal system to ensure the safety of guards, staff, and inmates.

Idahoans pride themselves on taking care of their own; it's time they applied it to the prison system.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

11 Things You Can't Bring When Visiting Prison In Idaho Visiting an inmate in prison for the first time? Here are eleven items that you're forbidden from bringing into prison according to Idaho legislation Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas