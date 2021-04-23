Idaho Left Off of ‘Best US Road Trips’ List

Summer is approaching and the road is calling.

Oh my gosh, I do love a good road trip. Ever since college and the countless hours I spent driving to and from campus from my family's house for holidays, I've enjoyed the road. I mean, aside from traffic, that is. There's just something so fun about loading up the car, hitting your favorite drive-thru and cranking up the tunes.

And with summer on the way, these will definitely be on my agenda.

Do you love a good road trip? I have a feeling that after this pandemic, there are a lot of people who are looking to get out of the house more often, without breaking the bank. Well, a road trip is a great option.

Recently, I found a list on PopSugar of the Best US Road Trips to Take This Summer. Now, before we go any further, none of these 10 road trips are ideal for us in Idaho. After all, it kind of defeats the purpose if you have to fly to another state before jumping on the road. However, if that's your jam, then go for it.

I mean, I guess we could drive to Jackson, Wyoming. That's on their list and it's about five and a half hours away. They even mentioned that the drive into Jackson is just as gorgeous and thrilling as Jackson itself. However, we know there are plenty of beautiful and fun places to go right here in Idaho. Personally, I want to check out Snake River Canyon.